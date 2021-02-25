Knoxville man killed in Roane wreck

A one-car accident Tuesday night in Roane County killed a Knoxville man, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 9 pm, 60-year-old Richard Keil of Knoxville was driving west on Highway 70, near Dogwood valley Road just east of Kingston, in a 2001 Saturn SC2 when he lost control of the car rounding a curve. The THP report indicates that the car first struck a guardrail, crossed over both lanes of travel, leaving the roadway and traveling up an embankment, where it struck several trees before rolling back down the embankment and coming to rest on its roof.

Keil, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR but died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.