Knoxville man killed in Roane wreck

Jim Harris 3 seconds ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 0 Views

A one-car accident Tuesday night in Roane County killed a Knoxville man, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 9 pm, 60-year-old Richard Keil of Knoxville was driving west on Highway 70, near Dogwood valley Road just east of Kingston, in a 2001 Saturn SC2 when he lost control of the car rounding a curve. The THP report indicates that the car first struck a guardrail, crossed over both lanes of travel, leaving the roadway and traveling up an embankment, where it struck several trees before rolling back down the embankment and coming to rest on its roof.

Keil, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR but died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

After meeting with NNSA, OR leaders still oppose plan to outsource uranium purification

(City of Oak Ridge press release) Due to the recent concerns expressed by the community, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.