Knox DA: Deputy ‘justified’ in November shooting

Friday, the Knox County District Attorney’s Office announced that it had completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting of a man who listed a Clinton address in Powell late last year.

The DA’s office says that a Knox County deputy was justified when he shot 28-year-old Skyler Pentrancosta during an incident that occurred November 21st.

Knox County deputies had responded to a home in the 8000 block of Deer Walk Way in the Powell community on a report that a man who had been driving up and down the street firing a gun out the window in the direction of homes had illegally entered someone’s home.

Deputies confronted Pentrancosta, who was armed with a pistol, and demanded he drop the weapon. After refusing numerous commands to do so, one deputy opened fire, striking and injuring the suspect.

The TBI handled the investigation into the shooting.