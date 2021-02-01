Knox DA: Deputy ‘justified’ in November shooting

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 198 Views

Friday, the Knox County District Attorney’s Office announced that it had completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting of a man who listed a Clinton address in Powell late last year.

The DA’s office says that a Knox County deputy was justified when he shot 28-year-old Skyler Pentrancosta during an incident that occurred November 21st.

Knox County deputies had responded to a home in the 8000 block of Deer Walk Way in the Powell community on a report that a man who had been driving up and down the street firing a gun out the window in the direction of homes had illegally entered someone’s home.

Deputies confronted Pentrancosta, who was armed with a pistol, and demanded he drop the weapon. After refusing numerous commands to do so, one deputy opened fire, striking and injuring the suspect.

The TBI handled the investigation into the shooting.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Little Ponderosa’s Cox needs heart surgery

Little Ponderosa Zoo founder and director James Cox is in the hospital and will soon …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.