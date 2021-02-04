Just in: Roane wreck kills Knoxville man

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one person was killed in an early-morning, single-vehicle accident in Roane County.

The THP says that 21-year-old Gexzer Benitez of Knoxville had been traveling west on Buttermilk Road shortly after 1 am Thursday when his 2007 Ford Mustang failed to negotiate a right turn and left the roadway. The car crossed over a grassy area, according to the THP report and became airborne before landing and overturning at the intersection with Eblen Cave Road.

Benitez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Tests have been ordered to determine if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Benitez was the lone occupant of his car and no other vehicles were involved.

