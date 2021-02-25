It’s official! State lifts restrictions on visiting nursing homes, long-term care facilities beginning Sunday

The Tennessee Department of Health announced Wednesday that it will lift its state-specific visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities beginning Sunday, February 28th.

According to a press release, nursing homes and other long-term care facilities should follow federal guidance provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Wednesday that all of Tennessee’s nursing homes and skilled nursing home facilities have finished giving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations to residents and staff members, and that the state’s assisted care living facilities and residential homes for the elderly are expected to be fully immunized by the end of the week.

“Now that vaccinations at all long-term care facilities are nearing completion, we are ready to transition to a more sustainable approach of following these best practices for safe operation of long-term care facilities in Tennessee,” Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a statement that you can read in its entirety on our website.

In a press release announcing the end of restrictions, the Tennessee Department of Health says it “recognizes the extraordinary challenges long-term care facilities, their residents and the family members and caregivers of these particularly vulnerable Tennesseans have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Guidance for Visitation

The guidance issued by CMS provides reasonable ways a nursing home can safely facilitate in-person visits to address residents’ social and emotional needs. Certified Medicare and Medicaid facilities should continue to follow the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Visitation Guidance. Per this guidance, nursing homes may allow indoor visitation when there has been no new onset of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and the facility is not currently conducting outbreak testing.

Long-term care facilities licensed by the state, which include Tennessee assisted care living facilities, residential homes for the aged and any nursing home not certified by CMS, should reference industry best practices including CMS Visitation Guidance and review related laws and rules when developing their own facility-specific visitation policies and procedures.

The CMS guidance outlines how facilities may expand communal dining and other group activities, provided infection control policies are followed. Even as COVID-19 case counts decline, facilities should remain vigilant in monitoring for COVID-19 cases among residents and staff members through appropriate screening and testing. Facilities may test visitors, which is encouraged, but not required. Additional resources on infection control practices are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The following resources are available for long-term care facilities when updating and developing their visitation policies and procedures.

CMS Visitation Guidance:

www.cms.gov/files/document/qso-20-39-nh.pdf

CDC Infection Control Resources:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/infection-control-recommendations.html