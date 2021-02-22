HS Hoops: Dragons to play for title, Lady Dragons eye third place

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

FRIDAY SCORES

D3AAA Girls’ semifinals: Oak Ridge 64 Clinton 42…Oak Ridge advanced to the title game behind 25 points from Khamari Mitchell-Steen and 19 from Gracie Hearon. Clinton fell despite 15 points apiece from Sarah Burton and Naiyah Sanders.

Powell 58 Halls 38.//

D3A Boys: Harriman 52 Oliver Springs 39…Oneida 81 Coalfield 55…Sunbright 52 Midway 37…Wartburg 68 Rockwood 56.//

D4AA Boys’ semifinals: Fulton 70 Alcoa 49…Kingston 63 Scott 47.//

D4AAA Girls semifinals: Bearden 65 Farragut 53…Maryville 70 Heritage 52.//

SATURDAY SCORES

D3AAA Boys’ Semifinals: Clinton 70 Central 67…Clinton held off a late rally by the Bobcats to punch their ticket to the District title game on Tuesday as Jackson Garner scored all 14 of his second-half points from the free throw line. Garner finished the game with a team-high 26 points, offsetting Greg Moore’s 32 for Central.

Oak Ridge 59 Karns 49.//

D4AAA Boys’ semifinals: Bearden 75 West 57…Maryville 62 Farragut 41.//

D3A Girls’ semifinals: Oneida 49 Midway 19…Wartburg 53 Sunbright 48.//

MONDAY SCHEDULE

D3AAA Girls’ consolation: Clinton at Halls (WYSH, 6:50).//

D3AAA Girls’ championship: Powell at Oak Ridge.//

D4AA Girls consolation: Kingston at Scott.//

D4AA Boys’ consolation: Scott at Alcoa.//

D3A Boys’ semifinals: Sunbright at Harriman…Wartburg at Oneida.

