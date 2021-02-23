Hoops Round-up: Lady Dragons fall, Clinton/Oak Ridge prepare to meet for District title

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL POSTSEASON SCORES

MONDAY

D3AAA Girls’ Consolation Game: Halls 70 Clinton 47…The third-seeded Lady Red Devils rolled at home over the Lady Dragons to claim third place in the D3AAA tournament. Clinton never found its offensive rhythm, and that appeared to lead to some frustration that revealed itself on the defensive end, as Halls had three players score in double figures. Michaela Allen led Halls with 18, while Clinton’s Sarah Burton scored a game-high 21.

Halls will play at District 4 runners-up Maryville on Friday night at 7 in the first round of the Region 2AAA tournament. Clinton will play at Bearden, ranked #1 in the state, Friday night at 7:00, hoping to shock the world and keep its season alive. The first two rounds of the Region tournament are single-elimination.

D3AAA Girls’ Championship Game: Oak Ridge 52 Powell 43…Oak Ridge managed to overcome a pesky Powell squad in the second half to claim their 28th District tournament title all time. Oak Ridge will host Farragut on Friday at 7 in the first round of the Region tournament, while Powell will play host to Heritage.

D4AAA Girls’ Consolation Game: Heritage 54 Farragut 53.//

D4AAA Girls’ Championship Game: Bearden 57 Maryville 46.//

D2A Girls’ Consolation Game: Washburn 56 Jellico 40.//

D4AA Girls’ Consolation Game: Kingston 81 Scott 76 (OT).//

D4AA Boys’ Consolation Game: Scott 65 Alcoa 54.//

D3A Boys’ Semifinals: Harriman 61 Sunbright 42…Oneida 87 Wartburg 30.//

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

D3AAA Boys’ Championship Game: Clinton at Oak Ridge…Pregame coverage on WYSH begins at 6:50, taking you up to the 7:00 tipoff between the Dragons and the Wildcats on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.//

D3AAA Boys’ Consolation Game: Karns at Central.//

D4AAA Boys’ Consolation Game: West at Farragut.//

D4AAA Boys’ Championship Game: Maryville at Bearden.//

D4AA Girls’ Championship Game: Fulton at Alcoa.//

D4AA Boys’ Championship Game: Fulton at Kingston.//

D3A Girls’ Consolation Game: Midway at Sunbright.//

D3A Girls’ Championship Game: Wartburg at Oneida.//

D3AA Boys’ Consolation Game: Northview Academy at Union County.