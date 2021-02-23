Henry Joe Seivers, age 75 of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 51 Views

Henry Joe Seivers, age 75 of Clinton, TN, passed away at home surrounded by his family on February 21, 2021. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Joe was a member of Clinton Masonic Lodge #376 and was a Shriner. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Seivers. Joe is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Emily Seivers; step-children, Milton and Roanne; step-granddaughter, Sofia; sister, Sue Vann and husband Leroy; niece, Libby Daugherty; special friends, Leo Sain and Kristen Dennis; as well as several other extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Bobby Eugene Hooks, age 84 of Lake City

Bobby Eugene Hooks, age 84 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on February 19, 2021. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.