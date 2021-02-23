Henry Joe Seivers, age 75 of Clinton, TN, passed away at home surrounded by his family on February 21, 2021. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Joe was a member of Clinton Masonic Lodge #376 and was a Shriner. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mary Seivers. Joe is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, Emily Seivers; step-children, Milton and Roanne; step-granddaughter, Sofia; sister, Sue Vann and husband Leroy; niece, Libby Daugherty; special friends, Leo Sain and Kristen Dennis; as well as several other extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.
