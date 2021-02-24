Geraldine Lewis, age 79, of Andersonville

Geraldine Lewis, age 79, of Andersonville passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.  She retired from Modine as a welder after 35 years of service.  Throughout her life she loved sewing and taking care of children, especially her grandchildren.  She was born July 26, 1941 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Theodore and Rosie Martin. 

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Denise Ridenour; son, Kenneth Wayne Roach; first husband, William Sherwood;  brothers, Edgar, Bill, & Odis Martin. 

She is survived by her husband David Lewis of Andersonville; son, William Roach & wife Jacquelyn of Rockwood; grandchildren, Michelle Tallent, Allison Ridenour, and Meagan Walker & husband Travis; great grandchildren, Orion Zerby, Alexandra Tallent, Angela Tallent, & Gracelynn Barbee; son-in-law, Bill Ridenour; sister, Ruth Chamber & husband Javan; several nieces and nephews. 

The family will have a graveside service 10:00 am, Friday, February 26, 2021 at Norris Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

