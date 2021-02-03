Fleischmann reacts to committee assignments

US Representative Chuck Fleischmann, who represents Tennessee’s Third Congressional District, announced Tuesday that he has been selected to serve on the House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee; the Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee; and the Homeland Security Subcommittee, which Fleischmann leads as the top-ranking Republican.

Fleischmann issued the following statement upon learning of his selection to these committees:

“I am grateful that my colleagues have selected me to serve on a third House Appropriations Subcommittee for this Congress. I have been able to secure critical funding for East Tennessee priorities in my roles on the Energy and Water Development Subcommittee and the Homeland Security Subcommittee. I am honored to be chosen to serve on the House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee in addition to my other subcommittee assignments for this Congress. As we tackle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our nation it is critical now more than ever that we are prioritizing funding for health and education priorities to move our nation forward.”