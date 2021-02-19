Feb. 21st through the 26th is ‘TN Quit Week’

The Tennessee Department of Health is conducting TN Quit Week to help put an end to nicotine and tobacco use, and, according to a press release, ASAP of Anderson is joining the cause to spread awareness of the harm of tobacco use and the benefits of the TN Quitline.

Each day will promote an aspect of TN Quit Week:

Sunday, February 21

This is the first day of TN Quit Week, a week dedicated to promoting the importance of and resources for quitting smoking and other nicotine products.

Monday, February 22

If you’ve realized needing your vape isn’t a great feeling and all your money is going to pods or bars know that there is free advice, tips and inspiration for quitting.

Tuesday, February 23

High school athletes are nearly twice as likely to use smokeless tobacco as their peers, but this doesn’t help your athletic performance.

Wednesday, February 24

As of November 2019, the country is experiencing an outbreak of vaping related illnesses. More than 2,000 cases have been reported across 49 states with 39 deaths. Two of those deaths were in Tennessee.

Thursday, February 25

Young people who use e-cigarettes are four times more likely to start smoking tobacco cigarettes than their peers who don’t vape. Don’t become one of these statistics.

Friday, February 26

Today is the last day of Tennessee Quit Week, but whenever you decide you are ready to quit using any nicotine product there are people to support you.

Get free advice, tips, and inspiration for quitting, or if you need support to quit using any type of nicotine, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or text “DITCHJUUL” to 88709.

For more information, call ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or visit www.ASAPofAnderson.org. To stay up to date about other exciting events going on with ASAP follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.