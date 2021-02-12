Dragons sweep Mavs; Regular season winding down

The high school basketball regular season is winding down this week, and Thursday marked the finales for both Clinton and Anderson County as they met for the second time in six days.

In game one, the Lady Dragons jumped out to a big early lead over their hosts, and never looked back, cruising to the 57-29 District 3AAA victory. Sarah Burton once again led Clinton (7-12, 6-8) with 28 points, while Belle Starnes added 10. Anderson County was paced by Emily Mustard with 11 points, and Kylee Alvis with 10, but the Lady Mavs ended the regular season at 3-17, 0-14.

The same two teams, fifth-seeded Clinton, and eighth-seeded Anderson County, will meet for the third time in 10 days on Monday, February 15th, at 7 pm at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at Clinton High School in a first-round matchup in the District 3AAA tournament.

In game two, Clinton led by 22 at halftime but saw Anderson County score the first 10 points of the third quarter to fight their way back into the rivalry game, but the Dragons held on down the stretch for the 54-44 win. The Dragons improved to 15-5, 11-3 in D3AAA behind 15 points from Jackson Garner and 14 from Lane Harrison. AC (9-13, 3-11) was led by Connor Martin’s game-high 17.

ELSEWHERE

Scott girls 44 Campbell County 42…Scott boys 70 Campbell County 66//

Oneida girls 57 Coalfield 44 (COVID makeup)//

Carter girls 57 Central 51…Central boys 77 Halls 62 (COVID makeup)//

Midway girls 37 Greenback 28…Midway boys 61 Greenback 52.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Oak Ridge at Fulton…Hancock County at Jellico…Oliver Springs at Coalfield…Meigs County at Kingston…Oneida at Harriman…Karns at Central…Midway at Rockwood…Oakdale at Wartburg…Sunbright at Greenback.