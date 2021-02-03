Dragons split at Powell in front of a full(er) house

A wider range of fans were allowed back in gyms across the state Tuesday as the governor’s COVID-related attendance restrictions were allowed to expire on Monday. While more people, including cheerleaders, dance team and band members, and more of the general public are allowed in, there is still a cap on the number of people who can attend. Nobody in attendance seemed to mind too much last night, as crowds were treated to some thrilling games across the area.

On WYSH at Powell, the Clinton Lady Dragons hung with a tough, talented Powell team for three quarters before the Lady Panthers pulled away for a 59-42 District win. Reagan Trumm led Powell with 20 points, while Belle Starnes paced Clinton with 14 points while pulling down six rebounds. The Lady Dragons will make up their home game against Central, which was missed last month due to COVID concerns, tonight at 6:30 at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium.

In the nightcap, the Panthers jumped out to a 12-0 lead, and led at one point early in the second quarter 21-4, but the Dragons maintained their cool, rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter, and held on down the stretch for a 57-52 triumph. Lane Harrison led CHS with 16 points, while Rishon Bright added 14 and Trace Thackerson 13 on a night when leading scorer Jackson Garner was held to only six points.

ELSEWHERE TUESDAY

Halls girls 57 Anderson County 23…Halls boys 65 Anderson County 62//

Oak Ridge girls 68 Karns 42…Oak Ridge boys 81 Karns 70//

Campbell County girls 55 Central 39…Campbell County boys 59 Central 57//

Wartburg boys 70 Oliver Springs 63//

Jellico girls 69 Apostolic Christian 57…Apostolic Christian boys 76 Jellico 72//

Midway girls 56 Coalfield 24…Midway boys 60 Coalfield 56//

Oneida girls 73 Rockwood 13…Oneida boys 74 Rockwood 37//

Sunbright girls 46 Oakdale 41…Sunbright boys 58 Oakdale 38//

Alcoa girls 67 Kingston 34…Kingston boys 83 Alcoa 55.