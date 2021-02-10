Dragons clinch 2nd, Lady Dragons rally late; rest of Tuesday’s scores

In a season unlike anything we have ever seen, Tuesday night brought a little more weirdness to the 2020-21 high school basketball season. Originally scheduled to visit the Central Bobcats in Fountain City, the Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons instead found themselves at Gibbs High School, still facing Central, after a water leak at Central forced officials to move the game.

The Lady Dragons prevailed in a thrilling, back-and-forth affair, as both teams built sizable leads and then watched the opponent climb back into the game, with Clinton riding their final surge to a 56-55 win over the Lady Bobcats. Clinton trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter, but clawed their way back into the game on the strength of some relentless defense down the stretch. Sarah Burton capped off her 31-point night by hitting the game-tying and game-winning free throws with 12.2 seconds to play. Clinton survived a frenetic sequence at the other end of the floor to hold on for the win.

In the nightcap, the Dragons won a 58-53 rock fight, clinching second place in the District standings, automatically qualifying them for the District tournament semifinals and a berth in the Region tournament. Jackson Garner led Clinton with 24 points, including going 10-for-10 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

ELSEWHERE

Anderson County boys 95 Jellico 83//

Cleveland girls 63 Oak Ridge 60…Oak Ridge boys 74 Cleveland 56//

Oliver Springs girls 35 Midway 28…Oliver Springs boys 55 Midway 33//

Cocke County girls 47 Campbell County 46…Cocke County boys 57 Campbell County 47//

Halls girls 75 Gibbs 25…Gibbs boys 64 Halls 63//

Sevier County girls 44 Powell 41…Sevier County boys 67 Powell 38//

Oneida girls 58 Oakdale 27…Oneida boys 58 Oakdale 42//

Wartburg girls 59 Rockwood 28…Rockwood boys 63 Wartburg 47//

Sunbright girls 46 Harriman 41…Harriman boys 47 Sunbright 43//

Kingston girls 62 Sequoyah 46…Kingston boys 60 Sequoyah 52//