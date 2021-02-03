Donald Edward Stooksbury, age 77, passed away peacefully with his grandsons at his side on Sunday, January 31st 2020 at Methodist Medical Center.

Don was born on March 3rd, 1943 in Andersonville, TN to Chester and Maurice Stooksbury.

He married the love of his life Carolyn Rosenbalm Stooksbury on June 2nd, 1963. They lived inseparably for 57 years.

He worked dillegentlly to provide for his family at Y-12 for 32 years. One of his greatest accomplishments was the instillment of morals and values in his grandsons.

Don was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His great grandchildren were the light of his life. He was a friend to many, and will be greatly missed here on earth.

He is preceeded in death by his father Chester Stooksbury, mother Maurice Stooksbury, and sisters Judy Ballew, Sheila Benton, and Pamela Pierce.

He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Stooksbury, son William Stooksbury, daughter Sheri Lafferty, grandson Joseph Faddoul, grandson Matthew Stooksbury and wife Jessica Stooksbury, grandson Blake Lafferty and wife Sara Lafferty, grandson Austin Lafferty, beloved great granddaughter Gabriella Leigh Stooksbury, and beloved great grandson Elijah Matthew Stooksbury. He is also survived by his sister-in-laws and their husband’s and children, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He would ask that his loved ones not feel sorrow for him, for he believed in the Lord and knew his everlasting home was in Heaven.

Don’s wishes were to be cremated, which his family honored. There will be a celebration of life planned at a later date when family and friends can convene together safely. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com