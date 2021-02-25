District tourneys done, focus turns to Region

High school basketball District tournaments concluded in East Tennessee on Wednesday.

Harriman won at Oneida, 57-52, to claim the D3A crown for 2021, while Sunbright downed wartburg, 80-73, for third place.

With that tournament in the books, the brackets are now set for the Region tournaments.

FRIDAY GIRLS’ FIRST-ROUND REGION GAMES (All games 7 pm local time)

(The first two rounds of the region tournament are single-elimination.)

R2AAA: Clinton at Bearden on WYSH, 6:50 (pregame), 7:00 (tipoff)…Halls at Maryville…Farragut at Oak Ridge…Heritage at Powell.//

R2AA: Kingston at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Scott at Northview Academy…Pigeon Forge at Alcoa…Union County at Fulton.//

R2AA: CSAS at Oneida…Sale Creek at Wartburg…Midway at Tellico Plains…Sunbright at Copper Basin.//

SATURDAY BOYS’ FIRST-ROUND REGION GAMES (All games 7 pm local time)

R2AAA: Farragut at Clinton on WYSH, 6:50 (pregame), 7:00 (tipoff)…West at Oak Ridge…Central at Maryville…Karns at Bearden.//

R2AA: Scott at Carter…Alcoa at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Union County at Fulton…Northview Academy at Kingston.

R1A: Jellico at North Greene.

R2A: Sale Creek at Harriman…Copper Basin at Oneida…Wartburg at CSAS…Sunbright at Tellico Plains.