Diane Michelle Winter, 48

Diane Michelle Winter left this world unexpectedly, at age 48, on February 1, 2021. Diane spent her life in Anderson and Knox County. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Her life revolved around her sons. She worked in real estate, staged active wear displays for retail stores and worked various jobs at Thompson Boling Arena. Diane had excellent creative writing skills and a real flair for interior decorating.

She was preceded in death by her Mother: Linda (Jill) Knaffl, Grandparents: Raymond and Ruth Rapier, Leopold and Evelyn Behnke.

Survivors include: Sons: Jack Foster and partner Jessie Brock, Colin Winter New Granddaughter: Lilith Foster, Brother: Sam Knaffl IV, Father: Douglas Behnke & wife Kay, Aunt: Debby Webster, Uncle: Larry Rapier Cousins: Daniel Webster, Ben & Eileen Rapier, Jessica Webster, Natalie Rapier, Olivia Rapier, Henry Webster & Annie Webster.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, February 6 th from 1-3 PM at Holley Gamble in Clinton, TN. Please bring your favorite memories of Diane for this casual gathering. We request everyone follow social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Young Williams Animal Center in Diane’s name. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of arrangements.