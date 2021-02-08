DA: 3 ORPD officers cleared of wrongdoing in fatal confrontation

Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark has determined that three Oak Ridge Police officers were justified in their use of deadly force during an incident that occurred in August.

According to a press release from the DA’s office, 25-year-old Fred J. Arcera was shot during a confrontation at a home on Briar Lane on August 15th, 2020. Officers had responded to the address after Arcera’s father called and said that his son had knives and was attempting to commit suicide. The father said his son had been released “too soon” from an inpatient mental health facility, and that he had come to Oak Ridge to take his son back to his native North Carolina.

The father also noted other unusual behaviors that seemed to point to mental illness and said that his son had lunged at him with the knife shortly before he called 911.

Three ORPD officers arrived at approximately the same time. According to Clark, they were Jeremy Phillips, Joseph Gibson and Corey Fritz. Phillips entered the home with Arcera’s father and saw the younger man in a chair holding a butcher knife in each hand and bleeding. When Phillips told Arecra to drop the knives, he instead stood up, raised the knives and approached Phillips in an aggressive manner, yelling at the officer to “just [expletive] kill me.” Phillips fired two shots as he retreated out the front door, but it is not clear if either shot struck Arcera.

After taking up positions in front of the house, the officers soon spotted Arcera at the storm door, which he appeared to strike with the knives he was still carrying. That is when he pushed open the storm door, raised the knives above his head and once again implored officers to kill him as he crossed the front porch in an aggressive manner. All three officers opened fire, striking Arcera, who died at the scene.

The TBI investigated the case as it is an officer-involved shooting, and the investigation determined that the officers had acted appropriately given the circumstances, but Clark lamented that “it was Fred Arcera’s mental health problems that killed him. His pain obviously caused him to seek death; judged not only by his obvious actions but also his words. He told his father he wanted to die and before his own efforts that day were successful in ending his own life, he demanded and ultimately succeeded in forcing the police to shoot him.”

Clark stated in his press release that, “one cannot help but wonder if Fred Arcera had received different care or placement whether he would be alive today and all involved would have been spared the grief and hardship that was caused.”