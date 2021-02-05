Crosstown Showdown Friday

Tune in tonight for the Fox & Farley Full Court Press presentation of the long-awaited first round of the roundball edition of the Crosstown Showdown as the Anderson County Mavericks visit the Clinton Dragons on WYSH.

We will begin with updates during Trading Time Primetime, followed by play-by-play coverage at its conclusion from the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium.

This will be the first meeting of the season between these two rivals, as the originally-scheduled games in December were not played due to COVID issues within the Lady Dragon program. It will also not be the last, as the Dragons will close out their season next week with a pair of road trips—to Central Tuesday, and to Anderson County on Thursday.

ELSEWHERE FRIDAY

Campbell County at Oak Ridge…Karns at Powell…Halls at Central…Harriman at Oliver Springs…Jellico at Washburn…Sunbright at Coalfield…Oneida at Midway…Rockwood at Oakdale…Gatlinburg-Pittman at Union County…Kingston at Loudon.

