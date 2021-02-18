CPD announces ‘Pack-A-Cruiser’ event

On Saturday February 27, The Clinton Police Department will partner with the local Speedway and Speedy Cafe for the first Pack-A-Cruiser Food Drive.

CPD will have an officer and a cruiser at the Speedway at 2148 N Charles G Seivers Blvd. from noon until 3pm, and say they are encouraging all Speedway customers and anyone in the community to donate non-perishable food items that will be used to “pack” the police cruiser.

The collected items will be distributed to local families in need.

Organizers request that you please bring only “prepackaged, commercially produced, non-perishable food.” Homemade and home-baked goods cannot be accepted during this event.