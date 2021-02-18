Bulletin: County seeks assistance from state

Meeting Monday night both virtually and in person, the Anderson County Commission approved sending a pair of resolutions to the General Assembly in Nashville asking legislators to consider providing financial assistance for the Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center in the amount of $125,000, and another requesting that COVID relief grant funding be extended to include assistance for volunteer fire departments.

Governor Lee recently announced a second round of COVID-related grant funding, and County Commission Chairman Josh Anderson writes in this week’s Norris Bulletin that Anderson County will receive $1,091,777. Cities within the county will also receive grant funding through the state, based upon population.

Currently, the spending categories allowed include IT hardware, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades, road projects, public safety, and new school construction or existing school renovation.

Like many volunteer-led organizations, rural volunteer fire departments and the Rescue Squad have seen their traditional avenues of fundraising closed off, with public health concerns forcing the cancellation of annual events like the always-popular chili and/or spaghetti suppers, auctions and others. Additional money would certainly be appreciated by these public safety organizations, and we will follow this story for you. In the meantime, please consider a donation to your local volunteer fire department or the Rescue Squad, as these donations provide the funding that allows them to purchase the vehicles and equipment they need to keep all of us safe.