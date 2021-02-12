Clinton public hearing to focus on three matters

The City of Clinton will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 5:30pm at Clinton City Hall to discuss and get public input on these matters:

Ordinance No. 655 – Amending Title 14, Zoning Ordinance, relative to Drug Treatment Centers and Pain Management Clinics.

Ordinance 656 – Rezoning B-2 to P-1 – Clinch Avenue at Yarnell Road.

Ordinance 657 – Amending Title 14, Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 14 – Stormwater Management Regulations.

The meeting will be open to the public and following strict social distancing and face covering guidelines which are necessary to protect the public health, safety, and welfare in light of COVID-19.