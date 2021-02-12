Clinton officials warn against ‘fraudulent’ Facebook posting

Jim Harris

The City of Clinton took to social media this week to alert residents to a potentially fraudulent Facebook post. In its own social media posts, the city writes:
“It has been brought to our attention that recent Facebook posts may be asking for money to rent a booth at an upcoming Jaycee Park event. Please be advised that there are no plans for any events at this time.. at any City of Clinton parks or buildings. The fraudulent posts mentioned the “Annual Market Extravaganza – Jaycee Park.” We have no such event planned.”

