CHS football to host ‘Parents & Fans’ meeting

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board, Local Sports Leave a comment 9 Views

There will be a Clinton High School Football “Parents and Fans” meeting on Monday, February 8th, at 6 pm in the Hollingsworth Sportsplex on the campus of Clinton High.

Topics will include a look at the spring calendar and fundraising information.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

