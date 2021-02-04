CHS football to host ‘Parents & Fans’ meeting

There will be a Clinton High School Football “Parents and Fans” meeting on Monday, February 8th, at 6 pm in the Hollingsworth Sportsplex on the campus of Clinton High.
Topics will include a look at the spring calendar and fundraising information.
