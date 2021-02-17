CHS Band selling “Slice the Price” cards

The Clinton High School Band is holding a Domino’s Fundraiser, and here is how you can support the Marching Dragons.

Band members are selling “the “Slice the Price Card” for $10. The card allows the user to purchase a large pizza at regular menu price and get a large pizza free. The card is valid, and can be used, through Friday, December 31st, 2021. It’s great for parties, organizers point out, as you could conceivably buy ten pizzas and get ten more free!

Check out the details courtesy of the Clinton High School Band’s Facebook page.

DOMINO’S SLICE THE PRICE CARDS

This fundraiser will be running from 2/10 – 2/24 ONLINE ONLY!!!

The card allows one to buy a large pizza at menu price and get a large pizza FREE!

The card sells for $10.00. Use the card just one time, and it more than pays for itself!

Use the card as many times as you would like until 12/31/2021.

The card is great for parties! Buy 10 large pizzas, get 10 large pizzas FREE!

The SLICE THE PRICE card is valid for delivery or carryout!

*** This card does not work at all Domino’s locations, but does work in ANDERSON COUNTY and CAMPBELL COUNTY. Please double check the “participating locations tab” at the link below to confirm where you can use it before purchasing ***

http://stp.cards/35196