Children’s Center facility dog gets credentials

Monday, Eight District Attorney General Jared Effler joined employees MacKenzie Adkins and Tracie Davis of the Campbell, Claiborne and Union County Children’s Centers to present their facility dog, Orville, with his new badge.

According to a press release, Orville joined the Children’s Center in October and has already proven himself to be an invaluable member of the team responsible for serving abused and neglected children. Officials say that Orville reduces the stress and anxiety of child victims by accompanying them throughout the investigation and prosecution of their case.

In the release, Effler stated: “Orville allows members of the Children’s Centers and District Attorney General’s Office to better serve victims of child abuse and neglect. He is an essential member of our team and it’s only fitting that he has his own, personalized badge! We look forward to working alongside Orville and our Children’s Centers as we continue to serve the children of our district.”

Orville is the second certified facility dog for the 8th Judicial District, joining Lucia, who is stationed in Scott and Fentress counties.

