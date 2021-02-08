Charles E. Hooks, age 67 of Jacksboro

Charles E. Hooks, age 67 of Jacksboro passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at his residence.  Charles was a Deacon at Corbin Hills Baptist Church and worked for the City of Clinton for 20 plus years.  Throughout his life he loved hunting, fishing, church, family, and gospel music.  He was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Hooks; parents, George and Imogene Hooks; siblings, Robert, Nancy, Earl Eugene, Daniel, and Timothy Lynn.

He is survived by his daughters, Ola McVay & husband Chip and Peggy Ward & husband Eric McKinney; son, John Hooks; brothers, Mike, Jackie, Sammy, and James Hooks; grandchildren, Justin Stooksbury, Joshua Ward, Jacob Ward, Caleb Ward, Blake Ivy, Ryan McVay, Dustin, Nate, William, Matthew, Zoe, and Cooper McKinney.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, February 8, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Thornton and Rev. Rick Kirkland.  His graveside will be 1:00 pm, Tuesday at Grandview Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

