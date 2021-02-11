Charges against two accused in strangulation death bound over to grand jury

When it convenes again in June, the Roane County grand jury will consider evidence against a pair of men accused in a December strangulation death following a preliminary hearing this week.

Casey Ridenour and Sam Cook are charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of 37-year-old Aaron Brown. Brown’s body was found in the water off of the Little Emory Boat Ramp on December 9th.

Investigators allege that Brown was killed over a drug debt, and a medical examiner testified the “main cause of death” was strangulation by seat belt.

According to court records, Cook was in the car during the strangling and did nothing to stop it. Both men then allegedly dumped Brown’s body in the water.

Both Ridenour and Cook are in custody at the Roane County Jail.