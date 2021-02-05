CCSO executes narcotics search warrants

Investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office say that one person was arrested and another person is facing charges after a pair of drug raids on Thursday.

In a press release, the CCSO says that on Thursday, February 4th, officers served a narcotics search warrant at a home on South Sudenny Lane in LaFollette. The investigation began following citizen complaints of suspicious activity, and included undercover purchases of substances believed to be heroin and meth.

During Thursday’s raid, deputies reported finding and seizing substances believed to be heroin and meth, as well as drug parpahernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash believed to have been used in the sale and purchase of narcotics. Deputies reported that when they arrived, there were six people inside a 600-square foot apartment located inside a barn, as well as “over one hundred used needles” and other drug paraphernalia.

The home’s resident, 34-year-old Jessica Halcomb, was arrested at the scene and booked into the Campbell County Jail on drug-related charges. She is due in court in April.

The CCSO says that its deputies also assisted LaFollette Police in executing a narcotics search warrant at a home on East Chestnut Street. That investigation also began with a tip and also included what were described as numerous purchases of pills and marijuana at the residence.

Deputies reported finding substances believed to be Xanax, Suboxone and marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The resident, identified by authorities as 55-year-old Floyd Walden, was not home at he time of the raid, but the Sheriff’s Office says charges against him will be presented to the grand jury.