Brother JC Nelson, age 76, of Harriman

Brother JC Nelson, age 76, a resident of Harriman, went Home to be with the Lord, Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Mr. Nelson was born September 2, 1944 in Oliver Springs, TN. He lived most of his life in this area. JC served his country in the National Guard.

He was a member of Harriman Baptist Tabernacle where he continued to serve. JC enjoyed woodworking in his shop. He was a faithful pastor, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Virgil and Maude Etta Nelson, and by a sister, Doris Mullins.

JC is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Rose Nelson; by children: Gary Nelson and wife, Beth of Harriman and Melissa Snow and husband, Mark of Harriman; by grandchildren: Jordan Snow, Courtney McGinnis and husband, Sean, Nathaniel Nelson and wife, Caitlin, Philip Nelson and wife, Stephanie; by great-grandchildren: Tinley, Tandre, Tarek and Khai; by a brother, Clarence Nelson and wife, Gail of Oliver Springs and by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, February 4, 2021, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Brother Clint Boyer and Brother James Jones officiating. Burial and graveside services will be held, Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.