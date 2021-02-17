Breakfast with the Legislators set to return

The first Breakfast with the Legislators, sponsored once again by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge, of 2021 will be held—online—on Monday morning, February 22nd.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7:30 am on Monday.

Tennessee Lieutenant Governor and State Senator Randy McNally and fellow Senator Ken Yager, as well as State Representatives John Ragan and Kent Calfee, have all been invited to speak about the legislative outlook for the current session of the Tennessee General Assembly.

Breakfast with the Legislators events allows the lawmakers themselves the opportunity to talk about upcoming legislation and how it will benefit Tennesseeans, and provide constituents with updates about their House and Senate committee activities, while also allowing residents the chance to talk to their legislators about pending bills and any other concerns they might have.

The League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge welcomes both League members and nonmembers to Monday’s session. For instructions about how to participate, contact Harriett McCurdy by email at [email protected].

