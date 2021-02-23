Bobby Eugene Hooks, age 84 of Lake City

Bobby Eugene Hooks, age 84 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on February 19, 2021. Bobby was born on July 7, 1936 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Harvey and Maude Braden Hooks. Bobby was a member of Briceville First Baptist and also a US Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Ray Hooks and Lloyd Hooks; sisters, Rosemary Adkins, Trudy Singleton and Betty Hilditch, and father in law and mother in law: Lawrence and Opal Perry.

Wife of 62 years  Mary Lee Hooks of Lake City

Nephews   Roger and Bonnie Hooks of Briceville

                 Dana and Denise Hooks of Clinton

                 David Hooks of Clinton

                 Wally and Misty Braden of Knoxville

                 Victor Carter and Angie of Manchester

Cousin    Bobby McCoy of Briceville

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, February 22, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Monday, February 22, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Lawson officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at 1:15 PM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service with military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

