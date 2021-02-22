Bobbie Long, age 80, of Kingston, passed away Friday, February 18, 2021 at Signature Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rockwood. She was born June 8, 1940 in Oakdale. She had worked for Farmington Healthcare in Connecticut from 1983 – 2006. She then moved to Roane County and worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Johnson Healthcare in Harriman. She enjoyed baking and loved listening to southern gospel music. Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Long; parents, Clyde & Doreen Hall Cromwell; siblings, Peggy Cherniack, Mary Dean, Love Crumwell, and Benny Crumwell.

SURVIVORS

Children Dennis Long & wife, Sharon of Kingston

Angela Nelson & husband, Ron of Kingston

James Long & wife, Becky of Kingston

Hope O’Dell & husband, Phillip of Kingston

Sisters Patsy Shippee of Bristol, Connecticut

Cladia Ouellette of West Hartford, Connecticut

Clydia Beldon of Bristol, Connecticut

Grandchildren Daniel, Katie, Gabe, Kayla, Sarah, Ashley, Jacob, Bella

Great-grandchildren Jacob, Sadie, Graysen, Griffin, Wiley, Marleigh, Peyton, Macey, Taelyn

The family would like to thank the fine staff at Signature Health for all their special care and love shown to their mom during her stay there.

A private graveside service will be held by the family at Bobbie’s request. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all arrangements.