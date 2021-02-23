Betty Jo Adams, 86, who was born on January 27, 1935 departed her worldly body on February 20, 2021. 2nd Corinthians 5:8 “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord”. She met with joy, her Heavenly Father, her husband Clyde D. Adams whom she lost in 1986, her parents Webb & Minnie Lee, and all of her brothers & sister; Bill, Vernon, George, and GloreMae.

We know there is a rejoicing in heaven and therein lies our comfort. Our Mother fought Covid in December to finally succumb to the many complications that it brings to the elderly. But her primary cause of death was the isolation forced on her by the restrictions mandated by the State and Nursing Homes. The lack of socialization from her family and friends, as well as a loving touch, caused her deteriorating conditions, as she lost all hope and her health quickly declined.

Words cannot describe what it feels like to see one’s Mother sink into depression and lose all hope when confined to her room. Visits through a window are no substitution for the loving care and touch needed from her family. Our Mother was an untiring giver who shared her gift of music to all who knew her. She played for too many to count, weddings, funerals, quartets, and special occasions and was always readily available with a beautiful smile.

She was a familiar face at Hammer’s in Clinton for 10 years, but left to become a piano teacher. She taught at home, in local churches, and music stores. She leaves behind a multitude of accomplished pianist. She became the pianist at her local church at the age of 13 and continued to do so until her early 80’s as her health started declining.

She also loved and was a 50+ plus years member of the OES’ Clinton Chapter. Not only as pianist/organist, but she held many offices and served on many committees as well.

She was Worthy Matron in 1978 and Grand Representative to Rhode Island from 2004-2005. She traveled across the state to many chapters of OES making many friends whom she treasured. To know her was to love her. She will be sorely missed by all.

She is survived by daughters, Pam Dake (Dale), Ann Trentham (Louis) and son Clyde Donald Adams Jr.; Grandchildren, Amanda Bryant Lynch, Alisha Lane, Haleigh Adams, Meagan Dake, and many great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 12 noon to 2 pm with funeral services and the burial to follow at Wolf Valley Baptist Church in Heiskell located on East Wolf Valley Road. The Memorial Service shall be conducted by Rev. Calvin Hedrick and her nephew Roger Lee.

Holley-Gamble in Clinton is handling all arrangements and any condolences may be posted at their website www.holleygamble.com.

We would also like to extend special thanks to the staff of Holley-Gamble for their considerate accommodations for our Mother and for our family.