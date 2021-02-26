Basketball, NASCAR make for a busy sports weekend on WYSH

It is a busy weekend of live sports on WYSH, and it all starts with a first-round elimination game at the Region 2AAA Girls’ Basketball Tournament tonight. Tune in at 6:50 for the Fox & Farley Full Court Press Pregame Show, which will take us up to the 7:00 tipoff between the Clinton Lady Dragons and the Bearden Lady Bulldogs, live from Bearden High School in Knoxville.

This will be the first meeting between the Clinton and Bearden girls since November of 2004. Clinton comes in at 9-14, with a fourth-place finish in the District 3 tournament, while Bearden comes in to the contest ranked #1 in the state and boasting a 26-1 record. The Lady Dragons will have their work cut out for them if they want to survive and advance to Monday’s second round, but of course, as the saying goes, that’s why we play the games. Live coverage on WYSH begins at 6:50 Friday night.

Saturday at 4:00, tune in for the NASCAR Xfinity Series “Contender Boats 250” from Homestead-Miami Speedway, followed at 6:50 by another Region Tournament game, this on the boys’ side of the bracket.

Saturday, the Clinton Dragons will host the Farragut Admirals in a rematch of a Region quarterfinal game from a season ago, won by the Dragons, 73-63. The Admirals will enter the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium with a record of 13-12, coming off a win over West in the District 4 Consolation game, while Clinton will come in with a record of 16-5 and a runner-up finish in the District 3 tourney. Again, our live coverage of postseason basketball will begin with a pregame show at 6:50 Saturday, followed by the Dragons and the Admirals on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.

We wrap up the weekend with some NASCAR Cup Series racing as the big boys head to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the “Dixie Vodka 400” with coverage on the Motor Racing Network starting at 2:30 on WYSH and 96.7 Merle.

FRIDAY GIRLS’ FIRST-ROUND REGION GAMES (All games 7 pm local time)

(The first two rounds of the region tournament are single-elimination.)

R2AAA: Clinton at Bearden on WYSH, 6:50 (pregame), 7:00 (tipoff)…Halls at Maryville…Farragut at Oak Ridge…Heritage at Powell.//

R2AA: Kingston at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Scott at Northview Academy…Pigeon Forge at Alcoa…Union County at Fulton.//

R2A: CSAS at Oneida…Sale Creek at Wartburg…Midway at Tellico Plains…Sunbright at Copper Basin.//

SATURDAY BOYS’ FIRST-ROUND REGION GAMES (All games 7 pm local time)

R2AAA: Farragut at Clinton on WYSH, 6:50 (pregame), 7:00 (tipoff)…West at Oak Ridge…Central at Maryville…Karns at Bearden.//

R2AA: Scott at Carter…Alcoa at Gatlinburg-Pittman…Union County at Fulton…Northview Academy at Kingston.

R1A: Jellico at North Greene.

R2A: Sale Creek at Harriman…Copper Basin at Oneida…Wartburg at CSAS…Sunbright at Tellico Plains.