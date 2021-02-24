Barbara Sue McFarland, age 83, of Clinton, passed away February 22, 2021 at Tennova North. She was born March 23, 1937 in Clinton, TN to the late Clarence and Deloras Duncan. Sue was an active member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton, TN where she was church clerk, worked with seniors, taught Sunday school, training union and worked with youth. She served on several committees, was active with Anderson Co. Election Commission, juvenile court, treasure for Anderson County retired teachers. Sue graduated with honors from University of Tennessee, and then went on to Tennessee Tech to get her master’s where she also graduated with honors. She retired after 30 years of teaching with Anderson County School System, with 15 years at Briceville and the other 15 years at Claxton Elementary School. In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by, sister, Cynthia Broyles, granddaughters, Chris and Bridgette, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Sue is survived by husband of 66 years, Ralph L. McFarland; son, Ralph Alan McFarland (Sandy); daughters, Beryle Cook (Mike) and Cheryl McFarland-Byrge (Bobby); grandchildren, Trina Quigley (Karl), Dee Dee McFarland, April McKelvey ; great grandchildren, Jack Quigley, Senan Quigley, Kayla White, Alexis and Cameron, Kaitlyn and Mia,; great great granddaughter, Amari; sister, Mary Lou Lamb (Jake); sister in law, Reva Walker and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Tennova North for their loving care.

Family and friends may call at their convenience on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 1-4PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Sue’s graveside will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00AM with Dr. Mike Thompson and Bro. Gary Swaggerty officiating. In lieu of flowers please donate to Second Baptist Church building fund or cancer society.

