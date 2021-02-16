Barbara Alice Martin Carter, age 73, of Harriman

Barbara Alice Martin Carter, age 73, of Harriman went home to be with her Lord Friday, February 12, 2021. She was born in Oak Ridge where her father ran Martin’s Funeral Home. She worked as a Civilian for 20 years with the United States Army. She was awarded the Susan B. Anthony award for achievement for helping and military wives and their families while her spouses were deployed. She was a retired employee of Department of Energy in Oak Ridge where she worked as an office manager for the Security and for the Chief Financial Officer’s organizations. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, cousin, and friend. She was the best Granny in the world. She loved traveling, doing home-improvement projects, talking to everyone, telling stories and joking around, drinking Coca-Cola and watching NCIS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Snodgrass Martin and Sam Martin and her brother, Larry Martin.

Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Kristi Carter; granddaughter, Brylee; sister in law, Glenetta Martin; many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the amazing nurses from PCM that helped to care for her so lovingly the past few months. They would also like to think Amedisys Hospice Care and the Harriman Fire Department who offered help anytime she needed it.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow. The family will hold a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food bank. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

