Anderson Commission meets Tuesday

The Anderson County Commission will hold its monthly meeting for February this evening (Tuesday, February 16th). The meeting will be held electronically and will begin at 6:30 pm.

Among the items on the agenda is a resolution passed along from the Operations Committee to seek some sort of financial assistance from the state for the “purpose of renovations to adequately operate the Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center.”

There will also be discussion of a draft resolution from the Operations Committee asking state and federal officials to consider providing Anderson County’s rural volunteer fire departments and volunteer Rescue Squad with financial assistance to help relieve the strain caused by the pandemic.

The meeting will be telvised on ACTV, Comcast Cable Channel 95 in Anderson County.