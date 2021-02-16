Anderson Commission meets Tuesday

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 45 Views

The Anderson County Commission will hold its monthly meeting for February this evening (Tuesday, February 16th). The meeting will be held electronically and will begin at 6:30 pm.

Among the items on the agenda is a resolution passed along from the Operations Committee to seek some sort of financial assistance from the state for the “purpose of renovations to adequately operate the Anderson County Office on Aging and Senior Center.”

There will also be discussion of a draft resolution from the Operations Committee asking state and federal officials to consider providing Anderson County’s rural volunteer fire departments and volunteer Rescue Squad with financial assistance to help relieve the strain caused by the pandemic.

The meeting will be telvised on ACTV, Comcast Cable Channel 95 in Anderson County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

