American Legion Post 172 to meet February 8th

American Legion Post 172 will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, February 8th, at 6:30 pm at the Post Home, located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton.

Discussions will include an update on the building status, fundraisers, the latest VA updates and other future plans. All current Legion members and any interested verteans are invited to attend.

All members, and guests, are requested to wear a mask and reminded that COVID-19 cleaning procedures and social distancing measures are in place at the Post home.