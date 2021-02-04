Amazon to open huge, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Alcoa

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Amazon officials announced Wednesday that Amazon will establish a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Alcoa.

The site, which is expected to launch in 2022, will create nearly 800 new, full-time jobs with benefits and opportunities to engage with advanced robotics. Amazon employees at the more than 634,812-square-foot fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods, according to a press release.

The Alcoa facility will be Amazon’s third fulfillment center in Tennessee to use innovative robotics technology and the company’s eighth fulfillment center in the Volunteer State.

In 2020, Amazon announced it would establish similar fulfillment center operations in Memphis and Mt. Juliet.

Amazon currently operates fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville. The company is in the midst of building Amazon Nashville, a new downtown office that will bring more than 5,000 tech and corporate jobs to Nashville.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested nearly $9 billion in Tennessee, including infrastructure and compensation to thousands of its employees in the state. Amazon’s investments in Tennessee contributed an additional $8.7 billion into the state’s economy, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 12,700 indirect jobs on top of the company’s direct hires in Tennessee.

To learn more about working at an Amazon fulfillment center, visit www.amazondelivers.jobs.

