Alyne Thrasher Matthews, age 89 of Clinton passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family, Monday, February 15, 2021. She was a faithful member of Clinton Church of Christ where she was affectionately known as “Memaw” by both young and old. She enjoyed genealogy, quilting and working in her vegetable and flower gardens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Floyd and John Ann Long Thrasher; nine brothers, Willie, Chester, Lester, Elmer, Albert, Eithel, Cecil, Sam and her twin brother, Gene; two sisters, Ora Carr and Mary McCulley.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Annette Smith & husband Mike; two grandsons, Joey & wife Susan Smith and Ben Smith; 2 great grandchildren who were the light of her life, Caroline and Bennett Smith; also, many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family can come to Holley Gamble Funeral Home from 12:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, February 21, 2021 to view and sign the register book. The family will have a private funeral service in the chapel. Her graveside will be 1:00 pm cst, Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Good Hope Cemetery in Livingston, Tennessee. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com