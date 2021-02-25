ACS students to learn virtually Friday while teachers, staff receive COVID vaccinations

Anderson County school leaders have announced that all students in the school system will be learning virtually on Friday, February 26th (tomorrow).

School buildings will be closed to students, but teachers and staff will report as usual. Students received instructions in their classes on Thursday (today) on what assignments or projects they need to complete or work on during their virtual learning day.

The reason for the one-day shift to online classwork is so that all teachers and staff members from across the system who wish to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can do so. Teachers and other employees of schools and child-care facilities became eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Monday. Approximately 70% of teachers and staff members have signed up to receive the vaccine, which will be administered by the system’s own nurses, who have received special training in administering the shots.

All classes will return to normal on Monday, March 1st.