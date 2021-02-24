ACS Pre-K, Kindergarten registration sign-ups begin in March

The Anderson County School system has announced the schedule for Kindergarten and Pre-K registration days at each of the county’s nine elemenatary schools. If you cannot sign up during the morning sessions at the school your child is slated to attend in the fall, there will be two afternoon registration events in the Boardroom of the Central Office on the fifth floor of the Jolley Building in downtown Clinton.

Here is the complete school-by-school schedule.

Monday, March 8th – Andersonville Elementary – 9am – 11am

Tuesday, March 9th – Fairview Elementary – 9am – 11am

Wednesday, March 10th – Lake City Elementary – 9am – 11am

– Central Office Boardroom – 3pm – 6pm

Thursday, March 11th – Claxton Elementary – 9am – 11am

Friday, March 12th – Grand Oaks Elementary – 9am – 11am

Monday, March 22nd – Norwood Elementary – 9am -11am

Tuesday, March 23rd – Norris Elementary – 9am – 11am

Wednesday, March 24th – Dutch Valley Elementary – 9am – 11am

– Central Office Boardroom – 3pm – 6pm

Thursday, March 25th – Briceville Elementary – 9am – 11am

The address for the Central Office Boardroom is 101 South Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

The following items will be needed for registration:

2 Proofs of Residency– ex: driver’s license, utility bill, lease agreement, rental agreement, any bill/mail with parent/guardian name/address

Proof of Birth: birth certificate, documents showing date of birth and parent’s name (this can be a military ID), passport issued by any nation – translated, immigration documentation

Student Social Security Card

Student Immunization Record and Current Physical Exam

Drivers license of Legal Guardian(s)

And if applicable, any legal documents such as custody papers