AC Volunteer Rescue Squad fundraiser has ended

The Anderson County Emergency Rescue Squad has issued a notice that their annual door-to-door fundraiser ended on February 7th.

Chief Terry Allen says that if anyone comes to your door claiming to represent the Rescue Squad, do not invite them in. Instead, go to your phone and notify the Sheriff’s Office or Police Department as soon as possible. Allen stresses that the drive ended on Sunday, February 7th, so if anyone comes to your door now soliciting for funds, they are not legitimate.

Allen did take the opportunity to thank of the citizens who did donate this year, saying, “your support helps many people in our county.” The funds raised allow the Squad to purchase up-to-date equipment, which in turn, allows its all volunteer membership to further its mission of serving and assisting anyone and everyone in the county at any time.