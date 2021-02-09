AC Volunteer Rescue Squad fundraiser has ended

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 0 Views

The Anderson County Emergency Rescue Squad has issued a notice that their annual door-to-door fundraiser ended on February 7th.

Chief Terry Allen says that if anyone comes to your door claiming to represent the Rescue Squad, do not invite them in. Instead, go to your phone and notify the Sheriff’s Office or Police Department as soon as possible. Allen stresses that the drive ended on Sunday, February 7th, so if anyone comes to your door now soliciting for funds, they are not legitimate.

Allen did take the opportunity to thank of the citizens who did donate this year, saying, “your support helps many people in our county.” The funds raised allow the Squad to purchase up-to-date equipment, which in turn, allows its all volunteer membership to further its mission of serving and assisting anyone and everyone in the county at any time.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tooth extraction clinic February 19th

The Emory Valley Volunteer Dental Clinic at 728 Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.