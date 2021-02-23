AC School news

The Anderson County School system has named Candace Eubanks as the Interim Principal of Lake City Elementary School, succeeding longtime Principal Henry Baggett, who passed awau unexpectedly earlier this month.

According to the school system, this marks Eubanks’ 23rd year in education and her 18th year with Anderson County Schools. During her career, she has taught a variety of grade levels spanning the elementary and middle school grades. For the past year and a half, she has been the Assistant Principal at Lake City Elementary School working alongside Mr. Baggett. Candace lives in Anderson County with her husband, Allen; her son, Ethan; and her daughter, Evelyn.

School leaders have also announced that Christy Woodruff will serve as Interim Assistant Principal at Lake City Elementary. Ms. Woodruff lives in Powell with her daughters, Catie Beth and Ashley. She is in her 23rd year with Anderson County Schools. Her time with ACS began in 1997, as a University of Tennessee teaching intern. Following her internship, Ms. Woodruff taught third grade at Dutch Valley Elementary for one year. From 1999-2019, Ms. Woodruff taught third grade at Claxton Elementary.

Congratulations to both of these educators, and good luck in your new postings.

Anderson County Schools announced on Monday that it is no longer accepting new applications for virtual learning.

Those teachers in the Anderson County school system who wish to receive it will get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on one day in one single location.

Officials say that the school system signed up to be a vaccine provider, meaning that school employees will not have to make their own appointments through the state to receive the vaccine. Staff members at K-12 schools and child care centers became eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan on Monday.

One of the upsides of doing it in-house will be the fact that the school system’s own nurses, who have received special COVID vaccination training, can gather everyone in one single location and get shots into arms relatively quickly.

Officials tell WATE-TV that the school system had to purchase special refrigerators to store their vaccine doses safely, and data loggers that track the temperature inside those refrigerators.

Whenever the first shipment of vaccines arrive, officials say that a vaccination clinic will be held in a school gym on a Friday, so that teachers will have the weekend to overcome any adverse side effects from the vaccine. On that day, which has not yet been scheduled, students will have the day off.