AC Board of Trustees to meet electronically

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Employee Insurance Board of Trustees will conduct a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The meeting link is:
Wed, Feb 24, 2021 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (EST)
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone. 
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/385902461
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States (Toll Free): 1-877-309 2073
United States: +1 (571) 317-3129
Access Code: 385-902-461 
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/385902461

