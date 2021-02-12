Unemployment claims dip below 10,000 in Tennessee

According to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development, fewer Tennesseeans filed for unemployment last week, with the number once again falling to under 10,000.

For the week ending last Saturday, February 6th, 9489 people filed for unemployment benefits in Tennessee, down by 1999 from the previous week’s total of 11,497. Last week’s number of first-time applicants fell below the 10,000-mark for the first time in six weeks dating back to December 19th, 2020.

86 people filed for unemployment a week ago in Anderson County, while another 528 continuing claims were paid by the state. In Campbell County, there were 46 new applications and 298 continuing claims. Morgan County had 33 first-time filers, with 126 claimants receiving continued benefits. 79 people applied for unemployment in Roane County during the first week of February, with 401 continuing claims.

For a complete look at the week-by-week unemployment claims data, and a county-by-county breakdown of last week’s numbers, visit our website.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.



WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 32 August 15 13,806 204,726 33 August 22 10,998 191,204 34 August 29 12,035 184,781 35 September 5 11,706 176,388 36 September 12 10,771 163,791 37 September 19 11,313 152,195 38 September 26 9,802 138,727 39 October 3 9,839 125,238 40 October 10 10,145 90,507 41 October 17 9,873 77,740 42 October 24 7,770 70,982 43 October 31 6,992 64,188 44 November 7 7,221 58,298 45 November 14 6,182 53,976 46 November 21 6,873 51,624 47 November 28 5,789 46,665 48 December 5 6,886 46,404 49 December 12 7,464 44,215 50 December 19 7,411 43,482 51 December 26 10,198 45,226 52 January 2, 2021 16,554 51,816 01 January 9 21,954 58,945 02 January 16 18,237 49,270 03 January 23 12,050 48,996 04 January 30 11,497 54,280 05 February 6 9,498 51,660 New Claims Since March 15, 2020 1,054,190