Unemployment claims dip below 10,000 in Tennessee

Jim Harris 9 hours ago

According to information released Thursday by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development, fewer Tennesseeans filed for unemployment last week, with the number once again falling to under 10,000.

For the week ending last Saturday, February 6th, 9489 people filed for unemployment benefits in Tennessee, down by 1999 from the previous week’s total of 11,497. Last week’s number of first-time applicants fell below the 10,000-mark for the first time in six weeks dating back to December 19th, 2020.

86 people filed for unemployment a week ago in Anderson County, while another 528 continuing claims were paid by the state. In Campbell County, there were 46 new applications and 298 continuing claims. Morgan County had 33 first-time filers, with 126 claimants receiving continued benefits. 79 people applied for unemployment in Roane County during the first week of February, with 401 continuing claims.

For a complete look at the week-by-week unemployment claims data, and a county-by-county breakdown of last week’s numbers, visit our website.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 14, 20202,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
46November 216,87351,624
47November 285,78946,665
48December 56,88646,404
49December 127,46444,215
50December 197,41143,482
51December 2610,19845,226
52January 2, 202116,55451,816
01January 921,954 58,945 
02January 1618,23749,270
03January 2312,05048,996
04January 3011,49754,280
05February 69,49851,660
New Claims Since March 15, 20201,054,190 

