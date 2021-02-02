2nd annual Love Run coming up February 27th

On Saturday, February 27th, 2021, the second annual 5K Love Run will be hosted by the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County in the beautiful city of Norris.

The Love Run will be held on a certified 5K course in Norris beginning at 9 am on the 27th. There will also be a timed 1-mile Fun Run. The race is a Run-And-See Tennessee Grand Prix event and will be officially timed by Total Race Solutions. Proceeds from the entry fees for both races will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County.

The entry fee for the 5K is $30 if you pre-register, and $15 for the 1- mile Fun Run. Pre-registration guarantees registered runners face gaiters. You can sign up individually or enter a team. The race starts and ends at Norris Middle School.

Hot chocolate will be served following the race, and there will be awards in several categories for teams, individuals age groups, and more.

The event will be held rain, shine or snow, and again will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County.

For more information, visit www.5KLoveRun.com.