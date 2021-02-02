2nd annual Love Run coming up February 27th

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 9 Views

On Saturday, February 27th, 2021, the second annual 5K Love Run will be hosted by the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County in the beautiful city of Norris. 

The Love Run will be held on a certified 5K course in Norris beginning at 9 am on the 27th. There will also be a timed 1-mile Fun Run. The race is a Run-And-See Tennessee Grand Prix event and will be officially timed by Total Race Solutions.  Proceeds from the entry fees for both races will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County.

The entry fee for the 5K is $30 if you pre-register, and $15 for the 1- mile Fun Run. Pre-registration guarantees registered runners face gaiters. You can sign up individually or enter a team. The race starts and ends at Norris Middle School.

Hot chocolate will be served following the race, and there will be awards in several categories for teams, individuals age groups, and more.

The event will be held rain, shine or snow, and again will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County.

For more information, visit www.5KLoveRun.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

NCS: Bowman claims pole for Sunday’s Daytona 500

(NASCAR.com) Alex Bowman swapped car numbers for the 2021 season – from 88 to 48 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.