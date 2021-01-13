Yager seeks citizen feedback

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Local News Leave a comment 13 Views

As the General Assembly began the new 2021 legislative session on Tuesday, State Senator Ken Yager encourages local citizens to contact him regarding issues of importance to them.  Yager represents Campbell, Fentress, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Pickett and Scott Counties in Senate District 12.

“We have a lot of important issues on our agenda this year beginning with a special session on education,” said Senator Yager.  “I invite all local citizens to call, email or write me regarding their concerns on the issues we face in Tennessee.”

According to a press release, Yager plans to implement an online survey early next month to “gauge constituent views on key issues that will come before lawmakers in 2021.” Yager has repeatedly utilized similar surveys during his legislative tenure which he says helps guide his decisions on important votes.

“I want as much input as possible from the people I represent regarding legislation before us this year.  I also stand ready to help citizens navigate state government services, whether it is unemployment benefits, TennCare, or other state services.”

Sen. Yager can be reached by email at [email protected], by phone at (615) 741-1449, or by mail at 425 5t  Avenue North, Suite 704 Cordell Hull Building, Nashville, TN 37243.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Report: State Parks have $1.84B economic impact in Tennessee

(TN State Parks press release) Tennessee State Parks had an economic impact of $1.84 billion …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.