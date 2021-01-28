Yager, Powers to present ORNL donation to scholarship foundation

State Senator Ken Yager and State Representative Dennis Powers will be visiting the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Jacksboro on Friday morning to present a check from Oak Ridge National Laboratory to the TCAT Jacksboro Scholarship Foundation on Friday, January 29th at 10 am. According to a release from the Senator’s office, the money is part of a commitment on Yager’s behalf to raise funds for the scholarship foundation, which he says “plays a critical role in providing funds to help ensure students have the resources they need to complete their education,” said Sen. Yager. “I am very pleased to have been able to raise this money for the fund and appreciate ORNL for their support and investment in the future of our workforce.”

Again, the presentation will be made Friday morning at 10 am at TCAT Jacksboro.