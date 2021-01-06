Workshop to focus on homelessness

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

The Anderson County Mayor’s Office and the County Commission will hold a workshop with representatives of the Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless and the Trinity Outreach Center of Hope in order to “better understand their programs of outreach and assistance in addressing homelessness, as well [to] as discuss possible methods to partner with these organizations in their efforts.”
The workshop will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14th, and as a workshop, no votes or other action will be taken.
In accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, the workshop will be conducted electronically and can be viewed by members of the public.

We will have more information for you as it becomes available.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State announces vaccine eligibility tool

The Tennessee Department of Health announced Tuesday that 99 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 had …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.