Workshop to focus on homelessness

The Anderson County Mayor’s Office and the County Commission will hold a workshop with representatives of the Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless and the Trinity Outreach Center of Hope in order to “better understand their programs of outreach and assistance in addressing homelessness, as well [to] as discuss possible methods to partner with these organizations in their efforts.”

The workshop will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14th, and as a workshop, no votes or other action will be taken.

In accordance with Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 16 regarding limiting gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and allowing public meetings to be conducted by electronic means, the workshop will be conducted electronically and can be viewed by members of the public.

We will have more information for you as it becomes available.